New mower for Burra Golf Club

Burra Golf Club was presented with a certificate last Wednesday by Federal Member for Stuart, Mr Dan van Holst Pellekaan, following the successful application for funding through the Office of Recreation.

The club received a grant for $3400 through the Active Club Program which was put toward the purchase of a ride-on mower.

The Active Club Program helps active recreation and sports clubs with program and equipment up to $5000, and facility upgrade requests up to $25,000.

Photo: Helen Cleland

