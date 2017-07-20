North Cowie offers more bam for your ram

North Cowie’s 30th annual on-property ram auction at Warooka is coming up on Wednesday, July 26, with a good display of rams on offer.

This year, 250 Merino and Poll Merino rams will be offered, with private selection rams also available after the sale.

“Our aim is to breed large framed, plain-bodied, good-doing sheep with heavy cutting, well nourished, bright, white, stylish wool in the 19-u21 micron range,” North Cowie’s Joseph Murdoch said.

North Cowie aims to return more dollars per hectare for their clients’ sheep enterprises, and prides itself on breeding easy-care Merinos with heavy cutting, quality wool, at very affordable prices.

