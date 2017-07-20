Orrie Cowie raises the Baa

Orrie Cowie at Warooka, is renowned for producing large framed, heavy cutting sheep carrying waxy, well nourished, bright, white, stylish and soft handling wool; profit making genetics in all environs, but especially advantageous in challenging higher rainfall or dusty areas.

For principals, Dennis and Heather Dalla and son John, there is no better recommendation than the success of their genetics in clients’ flocks.

In last year’s sale, 107 rams sold to $7,000 to the Radnor stud and averaged $2018.

Enterprise restructuring following John’s return to the property and reassessment of numbers of its highly productive and fertile stud ewes needed for the ongoing ram breeding program, saw Orrie Cowie stage a genuine stud ewe reduction sale in March through the Auctions Plus network, Ewes sold to a $730 top price, averaging $359.93.

