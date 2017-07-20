Pannells at last break through Balak barrier

THE Balaklava track has been a very unhappy hunting ground for Murray Bridge trainers, Deane and Annette Pannell.

Until last week, it had been more than 50 years since they had last tasted success at the track.

That all changed on Wednesday, when their sole runner for the afternoon, Midsomer Barnaby, galloped home from last to take out race five at the stunning odds of 40/1.

The rank outsider had been over in Victoria in previous starts but appeared to struggle adapting to its new surroundings.

Deane was beaming after the race and claimed he’d come into the meet quietly confident.

