SA rainfall has been hit and miss

It was another interesting week in SA with rain falling across parts of the state and the markets continuing to rally, before softening to end the week as a result of futures coming off in the US.

Some areas of the state had a good drink over the past week reporting up to two inches, while others unfortunately missed out altogether or only had two to five mm.

It just shows these past rain events have been very patchy and isolated. Growers in areas with sufficient rainfall are discussing whether to sow more this late in the sowing window.

The next eight day BOM forecast again looks promising with areas expected to receive a follow up rain.

Early on in the week, both new and old crop prices continued the trend of the last month, rising on the back of the US drought and concern over the total tonnes produced in Australia this year.

