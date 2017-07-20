Zonta Club of Clare celebrates 15 years

The Zonta Club of Clare and Districts celebrated its 15th birthday in June with a lunch meeting that also included the induction of the club’s new board for 2017/18.

The new board comprises president Debra MacKenzie, secretary Nan Berrett, treasurer Jayne Dawson and board members Juliette Ninnes (immediate past president), Deb Keleher, Elizabeth Calvert, Debbie Freeman, Lynda Hale, Jo Stewart Rattray, Sue McKee and Marie-Louise Adams.

Special guests attending the celebrations included Zonta District 23 Vice Area 2 Director Leann Symonds, who officiated at the induction, Member for Frome Minister Geoff Brock MP, Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council Mayor Allan Aughey OAM and Council Acting CEO John Coombe OAM.

Guest speaker for the event was Auburn artist, Nona Burden.

