SIX local lads pulled on a guernsey for the Woodville-West Torrens Country under 15 side in the State Championships, played in Adelaide last week.

Pictured above (from left) Ethan Auerbach, Connor Darwin (Hamley Bridge), Ethan Brownlie (Balaklava), Ben Cannizzaro (Two Wells), Zeke Scott (Balaklava) and Dylan Irrgang (HWE). WWT finished second in their division with two wins and one loss.

