Cats do enough at Burra

The Blyth/Snowtown Cats did enough at Burra on Saturday to get the job done over the BBH Rams and win by 25 points.

With a four-goal wind blowing to the southern end the Cats won the important toss and headed south with Ryan Darling playing his first game for 2017, but the opening minutes of the game was a bit of a scramble before the visitors struck.

It was the Ottens brothers that got the ball rolling as Rueben snapped the first goal for the game before Captain Gareth stepped up to the plate and went bang, bang converting consecutive majors.

The going was tough working the footy up into the wind, but during time-on the locals broke through with Boh Wall soccering successfully after good play from Josiah Clifford and Chris James.

