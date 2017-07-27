Demons climb up to third

The South Clare Demons boosted their percentage and climbed to the third rung of the ladder on Saturday with an emphatic 95-point win over Min/Man at Clare.

Ben Rossi got the show on the road for South nailing the opening goal for the game and after Mick Liebelt missed the target twice coach Justin Michael went bang to straighten his team up with six points.

The Eagles missed a couple of chances in front of goal before Steve Rusca converted his first from 40 metres out, but the Demons replied with Liebelt finally slotting the footy through the middle with 18 minutes gone.

Two minutes later Shaun McWaters kicked truly and the locals had four, but very late in the quarter Chris Dodd wrapped up a Demon in a strong tackle, was rewarded with the free and made no mistake, but South was 16 points up 4.6-30 to 2.2-14.

