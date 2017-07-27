Hummocks holds on to finals hopes

Hummocks (50) def Long Plains (37)

Hummocks held onto a 13-goal victory over Long Plains to give them a glimmer of hope for a shot in the finals.

The Eaglettes haven’t been able to put a four-quarter performance in over the past few rounds, often dominating parts of the game and then allowing their lead to slip, which last week cost them heavily.

Long Plains put in a solid effort in the first quarter and had a lead of one at the break.

Stacey Faehrmann (GD) demonstrated excellent reading of the ball and subsequent intercepts, which resulted in Long Plains goals.

Hummocks hit the scoreboard hard in the second and third quarters and found themselves with a 15-goal lead at three-quarter time.

