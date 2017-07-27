James swims home with two bronze medals

Local swimmers James Stockman, Lachie Lucas and Jake Harrold competed in the 2017 South Australian Short Course Swimming Championships at Marion Aquatic Centre last week.

James brought home two bronze medals in the 11 and under division, including a bronze for 50 metre backstroke and bronze in the 100m individual medley.

He swam in 12 events all up, achieving personal best (PB) in 10 of those.

While Lachie and Jake did not bring home a medal this time, they each achieved a number of PBs in their events.

A great effort with no heated pool to train in over the winter months in Clare, the boys have been travelling to Playford once a week to swim.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com