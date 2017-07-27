Pie melons aplenty and sad season for lawn

THE wet summer produced an unknown crop of melons in my garden over the summer, which I assumed were watermelons.

These melons took forever to ‘ripen’, until Balaklava’s resident garden guru, Joy Maxwell, randomly appeared in my backyard soon after my piece about quinces in the last garden feature.

Joy, ever the caring kind, brought over some sweet stewed quinces.

On her departure, she revealed the suspect watermelons were in fact, pie melons.

Joy took one with her and promised a future exchange of goods.

I’d never heard of pie melons but they also go by the name ‘jam melons’.

A month or so passed and like some sort of gardening enigma, Joy appeared in my yard again, once more with some pre-prepared goodies.

She carried some small pies, made with pie melon filling (obviously), and a jar of jam, also featuring the melon.

The pie filling didn’t feature an overly powerful melon flavour, mainly due to the sweet, sticky dates Joy had included in the mix. Very clever.