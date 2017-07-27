Rocks as mulch

About 25 years ago, John Molineux, formerly of Tarlee, was farming at Culburra in the upper South East.

John told me Culburra is an Aboriginal word meaning ‘plenty of sand’, but it should also mean plenty of rocks!

He also said rocks were good mulch – and they were in abundance on his property.

Michael Brougham, of Elders Roseworthy, sent in a photo of a lentil plant emerging through a rock (see far right).

Considering the amount of rain received, it’s an astonishing achievement.

Perhaps rocks can make good mulch after all, however I’m not volunteering to reap that paddock!