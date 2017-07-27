Roosters keep the show rolling

Crystal Brook 23-18 (156) d Jamestown/ Peterborough 3-2 (20)

THE undefeated Roosters travelled to Jamestown to take on an undermanned Magpies outfit who were missing several first-choice players, mainly due to injury.

The Magpies had the use of the stiff breeze during the opening term and were reasonably competitive.

The Roosters’ defence was tested at times but held up strongly to repel many Magpie attacking moves.

At 1/4 time CB 3-2 (20) led JP 2-0 (12)

The floodgates opened in the second term as the Roosters aided by the breeze continually drove the ball deep into the forward line.

Luke Slattery and Campbell Combe provided excellent service for the forwards as they streamed through the midfield.

