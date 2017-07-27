RSMU bursts BSR’s bubble

THE RSMU Hawks squared the ledger with the Tigers on Saturday, handing BSR its first loss for the 2017 season, winning by nine points at Redhill.

BSR won the toss and kicked south with at least a four-goal wind howling out of the north west in sunny conditions and in front of a big crowd the locals went forward with two minutes gone, but Jeremy Sargent snapped a point.

A minute later, Cameron Longbottom gathered the footy after good pressure from the Tigers, bombed it deep inside 50, Lachie Wilsdon got hold of it in the pocket, squared to Sargent in the goal square and BSR had their first major.

The locals went forward again approaching the eight-minute mark, Dillon Montgomerie got crunched by a couple of Hawks, got the free and kicked to full-forward, where Tom Wilsdon marked and popped through the Tigers second.

Montgomerie received another free two minutes later and handballed to Will Hennessy, but from the paint at 50 the big ruckman missed the target and for the next five or six minutes the locals blazed away, thinking the wind was going to do the damage on the scoreboard.

