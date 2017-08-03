Burra youngsters win a close contest

Under 14

Balaklava 0 drew with Burra 0

Best players: Balaklava – Eli Battistessa, Lachlan Smulders, Kasey Cunningham; Burra – Jasper Weatherstone, Lucas Williams, Bradtke Stockman.

Burra 3 def Clare 2

Goals: Burra – Jed Devine 2, Lucas Williams; Clare – Bizi Cornwell, Amelia Cricchiola

Best players: Burra – Harrison Williams, Lucas Williams, Jed Devine

Windy conditions in Burra greeted all junior teams, making an interesting environment not only for the players, but the dedicated spectators too. The game exhibited great determination by both teams in both defense and attacking positions.

Some notable players:

Jed Devine (Burra) carried out some great runs with ball into the forward line, scoring two goals for the game.

Deneke Donato (Clare) played his position with precision, hitting cleanly out of Clare’s defense line numerous times as well as being a strong defender.

Anton Thompson (Burra) and Nick Burfitt (Clare) both displayed great running through the centre with some impressive stick/ball skills.

George Peart backed his teammates throughout the game, featuring a beautiful dive for the ball, demonstrating his fierce determination.

Bizi Cornwell (Clare) scored a specky goal early in the second half of the game following a number of goal attempts by her teammates.

Shortly after this goal, Lucas Williams (Burra) responded with a beautifully executed goal himself, taking the score to 3-1 Burra’s way.

There were some great one-on-one tussles during the second half, particularly through the centre, highlighting the players’ dedication for their game.

Late in the second half, after a number short corners for Clare, a brilliant ‘flick’ by Amelia (Clare) who positioned herself perfectly, executed the final goal for the game.