Call for girls with something to say

Young trailblazers across rural SA will have an opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime ‘Power Trip’ to the nation’s capital through Country to Canberra’s prestigious 2017 Leadership Competition.

Now in it’s fourth year, the competition prize will award at least 10 young rural Australian women with a chance to rub shoulders with politicians and CEOs, leadership and public speaking training, a tour of Parliament and much more.

Country to Canberra CEO, Hannah Wandel (pictured left), said it’s about showing girls there is no limit to what they can achieve.

“From Julie Bishop to Tanya Plibersek, our past SA winners have met with inspiring leaders, built confidence, and have gone on to make an incredible impact in their local communities,” Hannah said.