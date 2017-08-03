Demons consolidate finals spot

THE South Clare Demons consolidated their final four spot with a 23-point win over the Blyth/Snowtown Cats at Blyth on Saturday.

The Cats won the toss and kicked south with the aid of a five-goal gale howling out of the north with the threat of moisture on the horizon and they went straight into attack through Luke Ashby, but Callen Kennett failed to convert after marking the footy 35 metres out from goal.

The following eight or nine minutes was a scrambly affair in the trying conditions, causing a number of stoppages before Shay Clifford got hold of the footy and ran into an open goal, but he missed off the left boot from 20 metres out.

The Demons were defending well kicking into the strong wind and with 13 minutes on the clock, Ben Rossi sent the footy inside 50, where Mick Liebelt took a big grab and from 30 metres out made no mistake.

Six minutes later, the visitors worked the footy up the members wing, with Shaun McWaters pumping the footy to a one-on-one inside 50, Josh Pearse marked, played on, ran to 20 and banged home the Demons second.

During time-on the locals had two chances to goal, but Jace Andriske missed from 35 after marking a big bomb from Nick Schultz and Ashley Hunt missed a ping from 40 metres out and at the first huddle the Demons were eight points up 2.0-12 to 0.4-4.

Just before quarter-time, the wind swung to a westerly and probably favoured the northern end slightly, which was a bonus for the Cats in the second term after they’d blown four chances in front of goal kicking with the aid of a strong northerly in the first.

Blyth/Snowtown registered the opening score of the second term, another minor score, but after the kick-in from full-back, Ryan Darling marked 15 metres out in the entrance pocket and threaded the footy through the middle for the locals first.

The Demons regrouped and went forward a number of times over the next five or six minutes, but Cat Nathan Zweck was reading the footy beautifully and took a few handy grabs in defence denying the visitors’ advances.