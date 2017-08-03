Hynes nails nine as Hawks swoop

Damian Hynes (right) nailed nine goals at Manoora on Saturday as the RSMU Hawks swooped on a Min/Man Eagles line-up to win by a staggering 174 points.

Jack Connell got the show on the road for the visitors, getting his game off to the ideal start by booting the opening goal, Hynes kicked truly nailing his first and Marty Rohde slotted through his first goal for the day.

Min/Man got one back through Archie Smith, with the little livewire roving a boundary throw-in and snapping successfully with seven minutes gone, but the Hawks regrouped and gained control.

Hynes drilled home his second, Dylan Griffiths made no mistake and after Hynes converted his third major for the term, RSMU went to the quarter-time huddle 32 points up 6.2-38 to 1.0-6.

Craig Mullins was unleashed off the bench in the second term and he had an immediate impact, guiding through his 46th goal for the season, Patrick Clark sent the footy over the goal umpire’s hat and Tom Vater, who also started on the bench, didn’t miss the large opening.

Bradley Koster joined in the fun, snapping truly before Mulins went bang, bang booting two straight majors and the Hawks had stretched the margin out by 40 points for the quarter 12.8-80 to 1.2-8.