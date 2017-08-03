Lions take it up to top four fancies

Southern Flinders 9-14 (68) defeated BMW 7-7 (49)

Southern Flinders travelled to Booleroo Centre on a very windy Saturday afternoon to take on the winless Lions.

BMW was sharp early and held a narrow 9-point lead at the first break.

1/4 time SF 0-4 (4) trailed BMW 2-1 (13)

The Tigers responded after the break with midfielders Luke O’Connor and Ziek Kay leading the way in the centre.

It was a really good contest during the first half and the game was still anyone’s at the main break.

1/2 time SF 4-5 (29) led BMW 3-2 (20)

The Tigers blew the game wide open during an impressive third term and the ball spent the majority of the time in their forward line.

Heading into the final term, Southern Flinders held a commanding 36-point lead.

3/4 time SF 8-12 (60) led BMW 3-6 (24)

BMW rallied in the final term but never really threatened to steal the win despite their valiant efforts.

The final margin of 19 points was a fair result in a game that was fiercely contested for most of the match.

Best for the Tigers was Darryl Boylan, who proved just how important he is for his side after returning from injury.

Luke O’Connor was again outstanding around the stoppages and Justin Thompson, Lachie Pole and Ziek Kay made the list.

Luke O’Connor kicked three goals and Jake NItschke kicked two.

Best for the Lions was again Jake Keller, who has been a standout for his side all season.

Matt Griffiths has also had a very consistent season and was again very good along with ruckman Graham Cooke, forward Edward Trupp (four goals) and Darcy Shute