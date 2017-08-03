Mallala hosts Super Kart meet

Mallala Motor Sport Park hosted a Super Kart Race Meeting on Sunday, July 30, including Regularity Round 5 and Round 2 Open Wheelers.

The Adelaide Kart Club was formed in 1971, when the go-kart club of South Australia wanted to promote long circuit kart racing. This is how Mallala Motorsport Park became Adelaide Super Kart home track. Mallala is a 2.6km flat track with a variety of turns and straights that makes it the ideal racing venue for super karts.

Super kart-ing is similar to experiencing the feel of formula one motor racing. The Adelaide Super Kart Club provides entry level, affordable motorsport for its members, who range in age from 12-65 and is combined with a friendly club environment. The club holds ‘Come and Try’ events in the summer months. Session enquiries to o434 823 667.