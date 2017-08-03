Roos gallant but Brook too classy overall

Crystal Brook 13-14 (92) defeated Orroroo 5-5 (35)

THE players were presented with very windy conditions for the start of the game at Crystal Brook on Saturday.

The home side won the toss and elected to kick with the assistance of the 60km/h breeze.

Orroroo managed to bottle the game up during the first term and the blustery conditions made it hard for the Roosters to take full advantage of their silky skills.

The Roos had the best of the opening term and would have been very satisfied with their efforts in only trailing by seven points at the first break.

CB 1-3 (9) led Orr 0-2 (2)

The Rooster machine sparked into action during the second quarter as they ran the ball methodically into the wind.

Captain Luke Kapitola was leading by example in the midfield and Ben Arbon was providing a strong target up forward along with Scott Atkinson.

After a promising start by Orroroo, they trailed by 21 points at the halfway mark.

1/2 time CB 5-6 (36) led Orr 2-3 (15)

The breeze dropped away after the break and a shower of rain made conditions slippery for players at the start of the third quarter.

The Roos improved their work rate and the contest was fairly evenly matched for the majority of the term.

3/4 time CB 8-10 (58) led Orr 4-4 (28)