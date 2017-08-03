Roosters back with a bang

THE North Clare Roosters got their finals push back on track at Clare on Saturday, demolishing the BBH Rams by a whopping 130 points.

Coming off an upset loss at Robertstown the week before, North won the toss and kicked south with the aid of a three-goal wind and Troy Hatt threaded the footy through the middle from 20 metres out in the canteen pocket with three minutes gone.

Five minutes later after good play out of defence from the Roosters Adam Pearce snaffled the footy from a scrimmage and gave it to Dan Garrard, who snapped his first and when Hatt converted his second after good work from Tom Crawford, the locals had three.

The visitors were trying to settle, but after a minor score North went coast to coast to Pearce, who marked and goaled from close range and after another point to the Rams, away went the Roosters down the ground again.

Garrard speared a pass to Tyson Pawley and from 20 metres out, Pawley gave North a 32-point buffer at the first break 5.4-34 to 0.2-2.

The visitors went forward early in the second term, but Jake and Sam Panoho combined to clear the footy out of defence to Jayden White, who handballed to Pawley and the former skipper dribbled through his second.

Chris Puiatti and Cohen Pettitt were on top in the engine and it was Pettitt who got the footy to Ryan Laidlaw and after bamboozling his opponent Laidlaw goaled from 20 metres out.

The local defence continued to mop-up the BBH advances and with 11 minutes gone Hatt made no mistake from the Valleys pocket, from the restart Puiatti crumbed the footy and bounced home his first and Pawley booted his third after good footy from the Panohos.