The plough in a drum

It was 1974 when Roundup (glyphosate) was first introduced onto the world market.

Its impact on agriculture since then could easily be compared with the introduction of the Ridley Stripper (that’s a piece of farm machinery, by the way) and later the traction engine (tractor).

As far as herbicides go, the worldwide positive results from the use of this chemical are not difficult to measure.

Today, in an ever-multiplying population, the responsible use of chemicals is key to feeding the world.

While there are a few necessary nasty herbicides out there, glyphosate is one that receives an unjustified bad rap.

With an LD50 of more than 5000 (dishwashing powder has an LD50 of 1030), it is still one of the safest herbicides on the market.

But it’s a herbicide, so you aren’t meant to drink it!

(If you want to understand LD50 ratings, Google it.)

Just because you saw a post on Facebook or Twitter does not make it true.

As Abraham Lincoln once said, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet. “

Which gets me on to the topic of the use of all chemicals in agriculture today.

Why do farmers use them, and how important are they in today’s agricultural systems?

I asked Craig Davis, agronomist from Salter Springs, for his opinion on this.

Here are his thoughts:

“Once, farmers relied on toiling away in their paddocks, preparing them for planting the crops.