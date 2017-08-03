Virginia in fourth after cliffhanger

With the finals fast approaching, fourth place remains up for grabs with just three rounds remaining.

It seems Balaklava and Mallala will more than likely head into finals in first and second spot, and after Two Wells drawing with Balaklava last week for a handy bonus point, it has put itself in a good position to hold on to either third or fourth spot.

Two points is all that separates Virginia and Hummocks and it will be interesting to see how the next three rounds unfold. Hummocks must defeat the top two sides and Virginia will look to win at least two of its last three games to hold on to a spot in the four.

Virginia (39) lost to Hummocks (43)

Virginia slips to fourth spot after a four-goal loss to Hummocks, who still isn’t scrubbed out for a top four spot.

“Even though all the stars need to align we are still not giving up hope of playing finals,” Hummocks coach, Jake Taylor, said.

With the windy conditions and rain coming on in the final quarter, teams were pleased to play with a roof over their heads at Virginia.

Hummocks took the lead after the first quarter by three goals, with Pip Wright (GK) returning to the court after breaking her arm in round eight against Balaklava.

“She didn’t look phased at all and stepped back on like she never left,” Taylor said.