BBH girls take it up to RSMU

RSMU v BBH

A1 – RSMU 42 def BBH 37

It was a tightly contested game in windy conditions.

RSMU held a slight lead at the first two breaks but BBH worked hard to bring that back to an even playing field at the third quarter break.

Positional changes by RSMU due to injury saw the side settle and finish off well.

BBH Best Player: Megan Brooks. Incentive: Emma Shattock.

A2 – RSMU 39 def BBH 28

A close first half saw BBH put the Hawks girls under pressure with tight defence and accurate shooting by Amy Berryman.

Despite winning the first quarter, BBH went into the main break trailing by only one.

RSMU had the better of the third quarter with A2 debutants, Abby Griffiths in WD and Riley Kemp in GS, both making their mark on the game.

RSMU had a 16-goal lead at the final break.

Changes by the BBH coach saw it win the last quarter by five but RSMU was able to take the two points from this clash.

