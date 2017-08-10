Challenging conditions for Burra championships

Photos by Dick Cleland

The finals of the Burra Golf Club championships were played in freezing conditions on Sunday, with gale force winds and rain greeting finalists, but all soldiered on with the exception of Eddie Van Keulen (more on that later).

In the ladies, Sharyn “Chooky” Roberts took out the Division 1 title for the eleventh consecutive year, defeating Reva Cullen 11/10.

In Division 2, Judy Reilly defeated Marj Wride 8/6.

In the men’s champs, Matthew Opperman won his second title defeating former multiple titleholder, David Robinson, 4/2. The match was tight early with scores level through 14 holes before Matt opened a two hole break by the 18th.

