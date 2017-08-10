Clare’s second half haul seals the win

CDHA United 3 def AM United 0

Goals: CDHA United – Brianna Cheetham 1, Rhea Greenshields 1, Roweena Tiller 1

There was some discussion of taking a point each and sitting inside around a fire to enjoy the afternoon with a warm beverage, however it was decided this may not be in the ‘spirit of sport’ so played in the freezing cold!

It took a little bit to warm up, literally.

With play relatively even, both teams worked well in attack and defence.

Once warm, CDHA moved the ball around well, making AMU’s defence work hard.

Rhea Greenshields was the first on the board with a goal from a short corner.

The ball continued to move back and forward, but in the second half, AMU was more determined and pressed into attack, wanting to hold its gap on the premiership table.

