Cream of the league battles it out at junior carnival

On Sunday , the cream of the APFL Under 14 players contested the Central Zone carnival against the Barossa, Yorke Peninsula, Northern Areas and North Eastern Leagues.

The weather was not optimal for playing fast skilful football with strong winds and frequent rain however all teams gave their best.

Adelaide Plains started their day against eventual champions Barossa and Light and went down 2.7 to 1.1, the match started badly for the APFL boys with lead Ruckman, Jarran Stott (AV), going down with a carnival ending ankle injury in the first half forcing a restructure of the team line up.

The back six battled hard all day and the deficit may have been bigger without the efforts of the backmen.

