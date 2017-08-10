Hawks roundup wounded Rams

RSMU hosted BBH at Riverton on Saturday and the Hawks had no problem rounding up the wounded Rams to romp in by a massive 122-point margin.

The Hawks had the aid of a strong northerly in the opening term and they flew into action with Damian Hynes, Tyson Willmott and James Vandeleur nailing their only goals for the day.

The Rams got one back against the run of play kicking into the strong wind, with Sam Mattey receiving a free in the centre of the ground and handballing to Lachie McInnis, who sent the footy to centre-half-forward, Joe McInnis read the crumbs off a pack and snapped truly from 40 metres out.

RSMU regrouped, but Josh Vater, Billy Nicholls and Patrick Clark all missed the target before Vater kicked truly for his first, Max Connell made no mistake, Cooper Dunn came off the bench, split the centre and at the first huddle the locals were 35 points up 6.5-41 to 1.0-6.

