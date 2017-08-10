Hummocks’ finals hopes now slim

Mallala (48) def Hummocks (34)

THOUGH statistically still possible, it would seem Hummocks’ campaign to play finals is over after being defeated by Mallala.

Mallala got off to an incredible start, scoring 16 goals to Hummocks’ seven in the windy conditions.

“We had a great start today, something we have been working on which set us up for the remainder of the game’ Mallala coach Carissa Buckley said.

“I thought our defensive pressure was great and we took our opportunities with strong rebounding at both ends.”

Hummocks were more competitive in the second quarter, and closed the gap to eight goals at half time.

Hummocks coach, Jake Taylor, was pleased to have a full line up in defence again, having Merridy Nicholls (WD) return to the side after injuring her ankle in round eight against Balaklava to join Pip Wright, Alex Wilson and Bonnie Nicholls.

