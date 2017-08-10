Kapunda nine-a-side carnival

On August 2, 18 students from Burra Community School participated in the nine-a-side football carnival, hosted by Kapunda High School, competing against teams from Kapunda, Clare and Riverton High schools in a modified format.

BCS PE teacher, Matt Norman, said BCS students had a mix of football experience.

“Many of the year eight girls were playing for the first time, while the year nine girls had quite a depth of football knowledge which they passed on to the others,” Matt said.

“The girls grew in confidence after each of their six matches, with a highlight being the teamwork they displayed throughout the day.

