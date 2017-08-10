Peckers too good in the wind

AFTER a confidence-boosting victory at home over the Bombers last week, the Peckers were eager to go back to back when the Owls visited Ralli Park.

Balaklava restored its season with the 145 point win against Hamley Bridge, while Angle Vale was coming off a 175 drumming from the Magpies on the road.

Last time these two outfits met was at the home of the improved Owls, with the Peckers eventually overrunning their challenger by 114 points.

Balaklava welcomed the return of experienced defender, Derek Friedrichs, tough nut, Mitchell Daniel, and Jacob Butterfield for his first A grade appearance of the season.

Older brother, Daniel, and colt duo, Aaron Cross and Tyson Lamond, made way for the trio.

