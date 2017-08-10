Tigers blast Pies at Wirrabara

A ten-goal third quarter blast saw Southern Flinders bury a willing Jamestown-Peterborough in the NAFA round 14 match at Wirrabara.

Kicking south with the aid of a stiff breeze, the Tigers looked sensational especially up forward where big Shane Ballantyne dominated at centre half forward.

He booted the opening goal from a set shot on 50 at the five-minute mark then pulled down a tough contested mark to set up skilled crumber Jake Nitschke for a toe-poke goal. Ballantyne figured again when he slipped his opponent Greg Farr to pick out Tim Woolford in range.

When Ziek Kay goaled unopposed it sent the homeside to quarter time leading 4.1 to 0.0 and the young Pies – missing injured big guns Sam Redden and Nick Rynne – were facing a seemingly impossible task.

