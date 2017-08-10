Two Wells settles to take control

APNA Reports – August 5

Hamley Bridge Vs Two Wells

A1 – HB 23 lost to TW 50

An even first quarter in blustery conditions, with both ends struggling to convert. Two Wells made changes to the mid court at the break, giving it more drive down the court. Hamley’s new combination in defence of Brianna Wedding and Celeste Biddle showed great promise.

Two Wells put great pressure on the Hamley goalies, forcing plenty of errors in Hamley’s attacking end. Two Wells GK Tara Learhinan came off for blood rule in the second. Hamley had two very competitive quarters, but in the end it was not enough and Two Wells came away with a convincing win.

Final score: HB 23 lost TW 50

A2 – HB 25 lost to TW 51

Both teams started the quarter strongly in difficult conditions. Both Hamley and Two Wells had some great passages of play and some great defensive pressure from Hamley’s Carly Durdin saw some crucial turnovers. A few quick goals from Two Wells in the second quarter saw the girls extend their lead, with some spot-on shooting from TW GS Tayla Southwell and although there was some great movement around the goal third by Hamley’s Colleen Lowe and Marissa Hunt, strong rebounds from Two Wells saw it take the quarter. Some injuries also plagued Hamley Bridge in the second half and Two Wells was able to take a convincing win, though hard fought.

Final score: HB 25 lost TW 51

