Baderloo’s successful sale

By Mel Kitschke

Baderloo Poll Merino stud’s first on-farm auction was a huge success, with a top price of $3400 and average of $2650 for the five rams sold.

The top price of $3400 was paid by Andrew and Tim Polkinghorne of Kingara Farms, Lock.

The top ram sported excellent figures, including exceptional clean fleece weight figures of 22.2, yearling weight of 8.7, weaning weight of 6, post weaning weight of 6.2 and yearling staple length of 15.6.

The ram had a micron of 17.5, co-efficient of variation of 16.1, standard deviation 2.8 and comfort factor of 100

