Great potential for Carricowie

Carricowie Poll Merino stud is offering some exciting progeny from Carricowie 28 and 54 and Imperial at its on-property ram sale on Tuesday, August 22.

Rams will also be available from the stud’s usual sires, and exhibit great potential for breeding programs and increased carcase traits.

Running an extensive AI program each year, the Blyth family sources different genetics to objectives are to enhance and improve their flock, thus improving the bottom line for their clients.

All sale rams are 15-16 months old, are paddock-run, OJD vaccinated and brucellosis accredited.

