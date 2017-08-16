Magic and mayhem at Owen hall

There was double the fun at Owen Town Hall on Saturday night with some magical moments for the crowd and hall committee member, Shirley Gameau.

This year’s annual hall fundraising event featured a dinner and magician who performed during the night.

Many locals, such as WRC mayor, Rodney Reid, and Karen Pratt, were coerced onto the stage to be magician ‘helpers’, hoping not to lose any appendages along the way!

Another surprise was for Shirley Gameau who was presented with life membership to the hall committee.

