Max keen to show he is top dog

Sam McCarthy reckons his kelpie Max is a top dog, and for three weeks in August the pair will attempt to prove it as part of the Cobber Challenge.

Max will be hooked up with a GPS on his collar for three weeks to track how fast, far and long he runs on an average work day on the 3400-hectare Merino property, Munduney, at Spalding where Sam works as livestock overseer.

Max is a purebred kelpie, bred and trained by 25-year-old Sam who says he entered the dog in the competition to highlight how hard these working dogs really perform in a day.

“He’s by far the best dog I’ve ever had, and I wouldn’t be able to do my job without him,” Sam said.

“Max is definitely my go-to dog out in the paddock, he’s always out there doing a lot more k’s (kilometres) than my other three dogs, I can always rely on him and I really value how much work these dogs do.

