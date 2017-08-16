Preservation plan for Burra history rotunda

Burra’s century old Rotunda in the centre of the historic mining town will see significant preservation works to ensure its future.

The King Edward VII Rotunda was built in 1911 by James Robinson for £151 and stands proudly on a road reserve in Market Square.

The Victorian era style octagonal rotunda was originally built on a circular grass mount, with a circular perimeter metal palisade fence, on a concrete plinth with a gate on each side, which have all been removed over time.

Minor repair work, including repainting and electrical work, has been undertaken on the rotunda in recent years and now the Regional Council of Goyder is in a position to complete significant preservation works of this heritage listed icon.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com