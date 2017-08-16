Producing dual purpose sheep

The aim at Old Kelvale is to produce sheep that maximise profitability in both the wool and carcase markets for your business and theirs.

Bred in the pastoral country on Thistlebeds, east of Burra, Old Kelvale sheep are bred to survive, thrive and reproduce under erratic seasonal conditions.

By running 4500 commercial ewes in the lower rainfall country, Old Kelvale is well aware of the importance of having sheep that are easy to care for and able to achieve the maximum return possible in wool cut, lambing percentages and early growth lambs.

Although seasonal conditions will always have an effect on the wool clip in the pastoral country, the ewes consistently produce seven to eight kilograms of fleece wool each year.

