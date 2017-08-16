Roosters lock away top two spot

TWO Wells secured the double chance with a gallant 24-point win over rivals Virginia at Virginia.

The game was relatively close throughout but the Roosters ran out the better side at the end of the contest.

Speaking in place of Two Wells coach, Neville Seccafien, was injured back flanker, Dylan Wise.

“Our tackling pressure was good around the contest,” Wise said.

“Noah Barnett really set the tempo early before half time, although he was quieter later on.

“Jamie Humphrys, playing on a far wing, probably had 30+ disposals.

