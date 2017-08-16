Sharlu Park’s inaugural sale

Sharlu Park Merino Stud at Frankton, via Truro, invites you to its inaugural on-property Merino ram sale on Wednesday, August 30.

The Saegenschnitter family founded the stud 21 years ago, and initially concentrated on breeding Merino rams, but now also produce a line of Poll Merino rams to meet customer requirements.

Saegenschnitter’s have worked closely with classer, Paul Cousins, over the past 21 years to achieve their current objectives of breeding large framed, plain bodied sheep carrying heavy cutting, well nourished, bright, white wool in the 19-21 micron range.

Merino rams are predominantly Greenfield bloodlines while the Poll rams are a mix of Greenfield and Rice’s Creek bloodlines.

