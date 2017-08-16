Viterra harvest jobs available

VITERRA’S annual employment drive has begun with about 1300 workers being sought to join the company as a harvest casual across South Australia and Western Victoria.

Group operations manager, Michael Hill, said applications were now open for people wishing to work harvest across more than 80 sites in South Australia and western Victoria.

“A range of positions are available for people seeking short-term work between October and January,” he said.

“No experience is necessary. We provide training for the various roles which include general grain handling, bunker operations, weighbridge operations and grain classification.”

