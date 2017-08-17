Your browser does not support HTML5 video. Big Buck Bunny 00:00 -- / -- 2017 Balaklava Cup National Anthem Finalists Abbie Ferris

Name: Abbie Ferris

Age: 18

Occupation: Student

From: Mallala

I have been singing ever since I can remember.

However, I began taking piano and singing lessons when my mother thought I was old enough.

Eventually I took up guitar lessons when I was 11 and it was at this time in my life, I wrote my first song. Performing at school assemblies and attending small talent shows lead me to playing at open mic nights.

And from that I now do my own paid gigs locally and perform at numerous venues such as Prospect Town Hall in Adelaide and singing the National Anthem for the Barossa Tour Down Under.

See more: Abbie Ferris (Facebook) and abbieferrismusic (Instagram)

Name: Kristie McDonald

Age: 28

Occupation: Replenishment admin officer at Ridleys, Wasleys

From: Hewett

I have been singing ever since I was in primary school (choirs/musicals etc) but have been singing professionally since I was 16.

I play in an acoustic duo and have done a lot of gigs across the years at pubs and clubs.

I have taught vocals for around five years off and on.

I was also lucky enough to sing the national anthem before the Barossa and Light grand final at Willaston a few years ago, which was an awesome experience.

See more: Kristiemac89 (YouTube) and Kristie Mac Music (Facebook).

Name: Claire Whittaker

Age: 18

Occupation: Waitress

From: Hamley Bridge

To be honest, I didn’t discover my passion for voice until I was older, when I joined choir; even then it was a hobby and I wasn’t too interested.

I remember being told by fellow students that I had a ‘strong voice’, which I guess inspired me to try singing as a soloist.

I began singing lessons with Amy Clisby – developing more confidence with every lesson.

I found myself becoming more engaged in choir and being a reliable part of the ‘soprano’ section.

I have am also a welcomed member of the BCA and participated in the 2015 Balaklava Christmas Carols, soloing in ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’.

See more: clairedoingsings (Facebook)

Name: Tiffney Reynolds

Age: 27

Occupation: Library Assistant and Mum

From: Moonta

I started signing at about 13 and was performing weekly and was lucky enough to travel to most parts of Australia for music.

At 19, I took a step back and moved to Roxby Downs where my husband and I spent five years working hard to be able to build a home and start a family.

Now at 27, I am trying to step back into the music scene as I have missed it dearly and simply love performing whenever I get the chance.

One box I am yet to tick of my singing list is to perform the Australian National Anthem and this would be an honour to have the privilege.

See more: moogatiff (YouTube)