Balaklava through to grand final

Under 14s – PRELIMINARY FINAL

Clare 0 lost to Balaklava 2

Goals: Balaklava – Nick Lawrie 2

Best players: Clare – Isabel Price, Mitchell Beverdam, Elizabeth Cornwell; Balaklava – Nick Lawrie, Lachlan Smulders, Eli Battistessa

Clare and Balaklava played the preliminary final on Saturday, and with a big crowd watching, there was bound to be some action and excitement.

Both teams came out strongly with some excellent defence from Balaklava that denied Clare multiple opportunities.

Some great attacking pressure from Balaklava resulted in a series of short corners which it was able to convert through Nick Lawrie.

It was Clare’s turn with a short corner which resulted in a flick but didn’t convert.

The rest of the half was an even contest, but just before the half time whistle, Clare had a break with a power run from Deneke Donato who hit the post.

