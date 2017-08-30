Bowling for a cause at Clare

Clare Bowling Club hosted its Legacy Bowls Day on August 27.

Keith Lawry led the move for the staging of this event, wholeheartedly endorsed by the people who filled both greens at the club on the day.

Unkind winds did nothing to deter bowlers from Ardrossan, Auburn, Burra, Blyth and Burra (no more alphabetical listing – but Redhill and Watervale’s Red Devils were there as well!)

A great gathering full of sporting enthusiasm and generous spirit raised around $1000.

