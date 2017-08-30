Bridge over troubled Wakefield water

A BRIDGE will be built over the Wakefield River at Port Wakefield to link the town to the Walk the Yorke trail.

Wakefield Regional Council successfully applied for $62,000 from the Community Recreation and Sports Facilities Program (CRSFP).

WRC community development officer, Holly Cowan, said crossing the river had trapped the odd trekker after flooding events.

“We plan to put the bridge over the old rail pylons and install some signage so a few more people might use the trail,” she said.

