Brighten dad’s day at Clare ‘rainbow’ run

There is loads of colourful fun to be had on Father’s Day morning, with Clare High School hosting a Community Rainbow Run at Gleeson Wetlands on Sunday, September 3.

Everyone can get involved – run it or walk it – from toddlers through to grandparents, just go at your own pace and enjoy a morning out with the whole family ….but definitely expect to get covered in colour bomb powder as part of the fun.

Registrations kick off from 8am-9.30am at Pioneer Park near the wetlands.

Keen runners can get going at 9.30am with a 1.5 kilometre primary school dash, at 9.45am a 1.5km high school and adult dash.

