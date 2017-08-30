Brighten dad’s day at Clare ‘rainbow’ run

Entertainment, News August 30, 2017 Gabrielle Hall

There is loads of colourful fun to be had on Father’s Day morning, with Clare High School hosting a Community Rainbow Run at Gleeson Wetlands on Sunday, September 3.

Everyone can get involved – run it or walk it – from toddlers through to grandparents, just go at your own pace and enjoy a morning out with the whole family ….but definitely expect to get covered in colour bomb powder as part of the fun.

Registrations kick off from 8am-9.30am at Pioneer Park near the wetlands.

Keen runners can get going at 9.30am with a 1.5 kilometre primary school dash, at 9.45am a 1.5km high school and adult dash.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com

Sharing

About Gabrielle Hall

Leave a Reply