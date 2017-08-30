Cyclists’ 4000km outback odyssey

Keep an eye out today and tomorrow for four cyclists who will be passing through our region on their way from Adelaide to Darwin to raise money and awareness of the importance of creating healthier outcomes for Indigenous children as well as the Starlight Foundation.

They arrived in Auburn last night, and today (Wednesday, August 30) will ride from Auburn to Gladstone, and tomorrow from Gladstone to Port Augusta.

Led by Sydney-based businessmen Peter Hurley and Brett Straatemeier, the ride will raise funds for both the Indigenous Marathon Foundation (IMF) and the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Mr Hurley said after meeting world champion marathon runner Rob de Castella and several members of the Indigenous Marathon Project on a flight to the US for the New York City Marathon in November 2014, he wanted to see what he could do to further IMF’s cause.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com